Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

NYSE:BAH opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after buying an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,861,000 after buying an additional 1,045,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,033,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

