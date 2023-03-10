General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $98.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

General Electric Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,052.00, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 266.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

