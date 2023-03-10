Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Raised to $36.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,229.47 and a beta of 0.12.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $177,316.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $964,189.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,478,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 518,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 315,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

