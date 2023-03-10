DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $170.00 at Bank of America

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

DKS opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average is $117.99. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

