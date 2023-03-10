Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NYSE OVV opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $63.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

