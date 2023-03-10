DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Critical Analysis

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DiamondRock Hospitality and Modiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 1 3 3 0 2.29 Modiv 0 0 6 0 3.00

DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.90%. Modiv has a consensus price target of $18.90, suggesting a potential upside of 59.76%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Dividends

Profitability

DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv pays out -115.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Modiv is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Modiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality 10.92% 6.93% 3.41% Modiv -7.37% -1.37% -0.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Modiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Modiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Modiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $1.00 billion 1.75 $109.33 million $0.46 18.13 Modiv $46.17 million 1.91 -$3.29 million ($1.00) -11.83

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv. Modiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Modiv beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Modiv

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

