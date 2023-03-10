Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) vs. Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Head to Head Analysis

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Icosavax and Coherus BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $7.80 million 35.33 -$66.97 million ($2.18) -3.17 Coherus BioSciences $211.04 million 2.35 -$287.10 million ($3.76) -1.66

Icosavax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherus BioSciences. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Icosavax has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Icosavax and Coherus BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coherus BioSciences 0 2 3 0 2.60

Icosavax currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 225.62%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.40%. Given Icosavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of Icosavax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax N/A -34.33% -32.34% Coherus BioSciences -138.24% -422.10% -53.75%

Summary

Icosavax beats Coherus BioSciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

