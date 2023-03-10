Head-To-Head Survey: Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) vs. Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) and Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Renalytix shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Renalytix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and Renalytix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -19.73% -46.21% -5.68% Renalytix -1,694.50% -184.06% -122.32%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00 Renalytix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Akumin currently has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 40.67%. Renalytix has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.47%. Given Renalytix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renalytix is more favorable than Akumin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akumin and Renalytix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $421.08 million 0.18 -$43.29 million ($1.65) -0.51 Renalytix $2.97 million 43.18 -$45.28 million ($0.79) -3.47

Akumin has higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix. Renalytix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Akumin has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renalytix has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

