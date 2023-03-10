Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,485 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 555% compared to the average daily volume of 838 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.38. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.