Reviewing Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) & Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Movano has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Movano and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.91%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Movano.

This table compares Movano and Outset Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($0.87) -1.54 Outset Medical $115.38 million 9.31 -$162.96 million ($3.41) -6.48

Movano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Movano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -121.62% -104.63% Outset Medical -141.24% -55.22% -40.77%

Summary

Outset Medical beats Movano on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

