Critical Survey: Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) versus Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -453.11% -133.55% -108.52% Protalix BioTherapeutics -31.33% N/A -24.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $400,000.00 8.97 -$39.47 million ($8.39) -0.15 Protalix BioTherapeutics $47.64 million 2.49 -$14.93 million ($0.30) -6.90

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics. Protalix BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Protalix BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.00%. Given Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is more favorable than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.

