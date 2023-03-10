Contrasting CareCloud (CCLD) and The Competition

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) is one of 425 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CareCloud to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareCloud and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $138.83 million $5.43 million -5.12 CareCloud Competitors $1.94 billion $231.20 million 9.61

CareCloud’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

CareCloud has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud’s peers have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CareCloud and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 1 0 3.00 CareCloud Competitors 1879 12521 26169 593 2.62

CareCloud currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.93%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 21.65%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of CareCloud shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud 1.14% 1.55% 1.15% CareCloud Competitors -59.33% -100.28% -10.27%

Summary

CareCloud beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc. operates as a healthcare information technology (IT) company. engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The Healthcare IT offers proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solution, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications. The Practice management segment offers medical practices as well as telemedicine, management, bill-paying and financial advisory services. The company was founded by Mahmud Haq in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

