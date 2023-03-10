Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Southwestern Energy’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.