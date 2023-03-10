FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Decreased by Analyst

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $10.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s FY2024 earnings at $12.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TNP opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

