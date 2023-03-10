Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

LSI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

NYSE LSI opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.63. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Life Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Life Storage by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Life Storage by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

