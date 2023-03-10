Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Sunday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.
Parkland Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Parkland
In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at C$864,648.20. Corporate insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.
Parkland Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 77.38%.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Recommended Stories
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.