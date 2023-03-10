Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Sunday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

Parkland Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Parkland

PKI stock opened at C$29.92 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$24.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at C$864,648.20. Corporate insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 77.38%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

