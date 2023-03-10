AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ALA. CSFB raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.14.
In other news, Director David Wallace Cornhill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,453,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,999,602.90. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
