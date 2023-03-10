Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vistra in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2027 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of VST stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. Vistra has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 1,296.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

