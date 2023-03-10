Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target to C$7.25

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$14.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

E Automotive Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of E Automotive stock opened at C$3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. E Automotive has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.39.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

