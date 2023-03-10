Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

EFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.38.

EFN opened at C$18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.14. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$10.99 and a twelve month high of C$20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

