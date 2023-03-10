Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.38.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 2.6 %

TSE:EFN opened at C$18.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$20.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.14.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

About Element Fleet Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.