Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.38.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$18.66 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.14.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.