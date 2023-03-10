Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.38.
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
Shares of EFN stock opened at C$18.66 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.14.
Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.
