National Bankshares Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$42.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cormark raised their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boralex to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. CIBC cut their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

TSE:BLX opened at C$37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$33.96 and a 1 year high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

