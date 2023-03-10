Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$8.50

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 4.7 %

TSE:BDI opened at C$6.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.77. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In related news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$35,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 829,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,815,405.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,204 shares of company stock valued at $22,741 and have sold 13,700 shares valued at $64,044. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

