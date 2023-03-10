Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.99.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$1.80 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$1.84 and a 12 month high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

