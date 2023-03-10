Annexon, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Annexon in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Annexon’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Annexon has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 3,601,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 360,298 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in Annexon by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,358,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 465,963 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,220,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,573 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Annexon by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,027,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Annexon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,258,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares in the last quarter.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

