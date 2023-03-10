vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

