vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.40.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.