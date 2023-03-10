HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.03.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 10.1 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

