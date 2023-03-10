HC Wainwright Weighs in on Puma Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at $419,784.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,644,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $172,216 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Further Reading

