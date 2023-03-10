Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Issued By KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 146,945 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

