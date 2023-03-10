Brokers Offer Predictions for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.72 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

JAZZ opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.35 and its 200-day moving average is $148.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,241 shares of company stock worth $2,003,645. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

