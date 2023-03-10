Brokers Offer Predictions for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.72 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

JAZZ opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.35 and its 200-day moving average is $148.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,241 shares of company stock worth $2,003,645. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Stories

