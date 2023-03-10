Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 146.87% from the stock’s current price.

PLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Lithium

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,460,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,727 shares of company stock worth $86,933. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,934 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,069 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 17.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,670 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.