Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.
Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 13.2 %
Shares of OPAD opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $6.37.
Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions
About Offerpad Solutions
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
See Also
