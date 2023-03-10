Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of OPAD opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

About Offerpad Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.