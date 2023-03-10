Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPADGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.

Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of OPAD opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

