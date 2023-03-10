Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. Lowered by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 3.9 %

Insider Activity at Ensign Energy Services

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$3.65 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$2.09 and a one year high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$669.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,070,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,973,534.30. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.