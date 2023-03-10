KeyCorp Weighs in on First Solar, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for First Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.36 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $211.25 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $218.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -502.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Solar by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

