Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aviat Networks in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

AVNW opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Aviat Networks by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

