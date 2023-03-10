Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KGSPY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($72.34) to €66.00 ($70.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($95.74) to €83.00 ($88.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kingspan Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($88.30) to €73.00 ($77.66) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $107.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

