NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 3.3 %

NLOK stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.