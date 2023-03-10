UBS Group Downgrades EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to Neutral

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ESLOY. Citigroup initiated coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to €182.00 ($193.62) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of ESLOY stock opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $98.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.05.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

