HSBC Increases Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $48.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at HSBC from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.03% from the company’s current price.

TCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 250,414 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,082,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

