Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at AlphaValue

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Telekom Austria from €6.80 ($7.23) to €6.90 ($7.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Telekom Austria Price Performance

TKAGY opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Telekom Austria has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria ( OTCMKTS:TKAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

