American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ APEI opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $202.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.