John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDGJF. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 165 ($1.98) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 218 ($2.62) to GBX 185 ($2.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.85) to GBX 217 ($2.61) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.25.

John Wood Group Price Performance

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

