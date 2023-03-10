Service Properties Trust Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Service Properties Trust in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 197,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

