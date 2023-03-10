Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GILGet Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Desjardins cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GILGet Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of C$977.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.7 %

GIL opened at C$43.74 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$33.83 and a 1-year high of C$49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.14.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.