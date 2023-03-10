Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Desjardins cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of C$977.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

GIL opened at C$43.74 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$33.83 and a 1-year high of C$49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

