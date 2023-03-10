Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

