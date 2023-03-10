Investors Buy Large Volume of Novartis Call Options (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 34,343 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,092% compared to the average daily volume of 2,881 call options.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NVS opened at $80.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.