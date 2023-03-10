Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 104,844 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 90,621 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

