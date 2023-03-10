Hanesbrands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,832 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 101% compared to the average volume of 9,876 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI opened at $5.35 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

