Traders Buy Large Volume of Molson Coors Beverage Call Options (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 16,764 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,103% compared to the average daily volume of 1,393 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -64.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,404,000 after buying an additional 815,188 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,481,000 after buying an additional 692,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $22,699,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

